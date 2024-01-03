Striking junior doctors have been seen outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton today (Wednesday, January 3) after industrial action was announced in December.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced on December 5, 2023, that the junior doctors’ committee had ‘unanimously voted’ for more strike dates in December and January after five weeks of talks between junior doctors in England and the Government.

The BMA said: “The deadline has passed and negotiators for the Department of Health and Social Care have not been able to put forward a credible offer to end the pay dispute.”

The current and upcoming strikes dates in England are from 7am on Wednesday, January 3, to 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

The BMA said striking NHS junior doctors should not attend any shifts starting after 6.59am on the first day of strike action. But the BMA said they can attend any shifts starting from 7am on the final day.

Royal Sussex County Hospital Junior doctors have been seen taking part in strike action outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Wednesday, January 3

