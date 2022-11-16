Mayor Howard Mundin said: “We were delighted to host this exceptional group of youngsters and their leaders at the Town Council. They had good knowledge of the what the Government are, were up to date with issues affecting our town and had a keen interest in the environment. The 10th Haywards Heath Scouts contribute so much to our community, helping with litter picks, fundraising for charities and taking part in community events such as Remembrance Sunday. Their wonderful volunteers and leaders ensure the fun and safety of our youth while helping equip them with the skills they need to become responsible community citizens.”