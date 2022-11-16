In pictures – Haywards Heath cubs and scouts visit town council to learn about local politics for UK Parliament Week
More than 30 cubs and scouts from the 10th Haywards Heath Scout Group attended a Town Council Information and Q&A Evening to learn all about local politics.
The event took place at the Town Hall in Boltro Road as part of UK Parliament Week (November 14-20).
Haywards Heath Town Council let the youngsters meet the mayor and councillors, and debate and vote on a topical town issue.
Mayor Howard Mundin said: “We were delighted to host this exceptional group of youngsters and their leaders at the Town Council. They had good knowledge of the what the Government are, were up to date with issues affecting our town and had a keen interest in the environment. The 10th Haywards Heath Scouts contribute so much to our community, helping with litter picks, fundraising for charities and taking part in community events such as Remembrance Sunday. Their wonderful volunteers and leaders ensure the fun and safety of our youth while helping equip them with the skills they need to become responsible community citizens.”
Scout leader Jo Bevan thanked the town council, saying: “Although Cubs were disappointed to learn that the Mayor is not provided with a limousine for the role, they very much enjoyed learning more about their community and local democracy.”
The panel was made up of the mayor and four former mayors – deputy mayor Alastair McPherson, councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi, councillor Sandy Ellis and Margaret Baker – as well as the town council leader Mike Pulfer, town clerk Steven Trice and councillor Richard Bates.