In pictures: Mid Sussex Applauds 2022 celebrates champions from across the district
The Mid Sussex Applauds Awards 2022 took place on Sunday, November 20, to celebrate the hard work of our community champions.
By Lawrence Smith
9 minutes ago
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 2:39pm
The ceremony, hosted by Mid Sussex District Council chairman Margaret Belsey, took place at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.
The awards were presented by their sponsors and by the High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore.
The Mid Sussex Times is proud to be the event’s media sponsor once again. There will be a full report of the ceremony online shortly. Visit www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk.
Page 1 of 11