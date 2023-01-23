Liberal Democrat councillors have started a petition in a campaign to stop a development.

Concerns about the infrastructure of the town has led residents and councillors to campaign against the project, which could see 400 new homes in the area.

Town Councillor Lesley Boniface explains her objections to the proposal, and local naturalist David Harris explains the ecology of the site in this video.

According to the councillors Newhaven is looking at an additional 1,000 homes, including the Harbour Heights development.

The project was initially part of the 2016 Local Plan under the then Conservative controlled council. The council is now a co-operative of Greens, Liberal Democrats and Independent councillors.

Leader of Lewes District Council James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat, says that the infrastructure and facilities cannot cope with the hundreds of new homes being built in Newhaven, and that there are a lack of NHS dentist spaces in the area, school places are scarce and GP surgeries are overstretched. The council is working towards a new doctor’s surgery in Newhaven, but he says that further investment in infrastructure is needed to accommodate new residents.

In a statement, Cllr McCleary said: “Newhaven is taking a lot of housebuilding at the moment and this is a direct result of the Local Plan which put most of the new housing for the District in the town. We need new homes, but we also need the infrastructure to go with them.”

Savills & BECG aim “to reinvigorate this part of Newhaven, the Harbour Heights scheme will deliver new housing, shops, community facilities, additional employment space, infrastructure upgrades, environmental improvements, and new public open spaces.”

The consultation period for the proposals ends on January, 25, and can be accessed here

The petition can be accessed here

For more information: Savills & BECG proposal

Town councillors and local naturalist speak on their objections to the plans. Liberal Democrat town councillors share their objections to the proposals, and are campaigning to stop them. Local naturalist David Harris joins them.

Newhaven Town Councillors at Skylark Field, Harbour Heights Liberal Democrat councillors have started a petition to stop the building of 400 new homes at the site.

Savills & BECG proposal for Harbour Heights The proposal includes apartments, terraced houses and villas. Their vision "is to deliver a sustainable community featuring new homes including affordable housing along with other significant community benefits. This will include a nursery, café, employment space, and infrastructure upgrades. There will also be environmental improvements, a net gain in biodiversity, and public open spaces including a new 'Shell Park'." Savills and BECG are "keen to engage with residents and other important local stakeholders on our proposals for the site" and say that "the site is in a sustainable location and would form a logical extension to Newhaven, enabling the town to meet its current housing and employment needs."

Local naturalist David Harris David Harris says that the site holds 125 species, which Savills & BECG would need to protect if they are to achieve their aim of a net gain in biodiversity. He provides a summary of the site's ecology in the video attached.