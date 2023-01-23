In pictures: Proposal to build 400 new homes at Harbour Heights, Newhaven
Liberal Democrat councillors have started a petition in a campaign to stop a development.
Concerns about the infrastructure of the town has led residents and councillors to campaign against the project, which could see 400 new homes in the area.
Town Councillor Lesley Boniface explains her objections to the proposal, and local naturalist David Harris explains the ecology of the site in this video.
According to the councillors Newhaven is looking at an additional 1,000 homes, including the Harbour Heights development.
The project was initially part of the 2016 Local Plan under the then Conservative controlled council. The council is now a co-operative of Greens, Liberal Democrats and Independent councillors.
Leader of Lewes District Council James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat, says that the infrastructure and facilities cannot cope with the hundreds of new homes being built in Newhaven, and that there are a lack of NHS dentist spaces in the area, school places are scarce and GP surgeries are overstretched. The council is working towards a new doctor’s surgery in Newhaven, but he says that further investment in infrastructure is needed to accommodate new residents.
In a statement, Cllr McCleary said: “Newhaven is taking a lot of housebuilding at the moment and this is a direct result of the Local Plan which put most of the new housing for the District in the town. We need new homes, but we also need the infrastructure to go with them.”
Savills & BECG aim “to reinvigorate this part of Newhaven, the Harbour Heights scheme will deliver new housing, shops, community facilities, additional employment space, infrastructure upgrades, environmental improvements, and new public open spaces.”