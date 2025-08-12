'Increasingly challenging' - Calls for SEND reforms in West Sussex to ensure 'all children have equal opportunities'

Cabinet members in West Sussex have called for action to ensure that 'all children have equal opportunities'.

West Sussex County Council cabinet members have written to the to the Secretary of State for Education to call for SEND reforms.

The Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP has been informed of the council’s views on the state of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) support nationally, with the proposal for ‘necessary changes to the system’.

The letter was signed by councillor Jacquie Russell – cabinet member for children, young people and learning – and councillor Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance and property.

They focused on the future of the Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) deficit and the ‘impact this is having on council budgets and financial sustainability’, the county council said.

Mr Hunt said: “The ever-growing DSG deficit threatens the financial sustainability of many local authorities.

"We are calling on the government to urgently tackle this issue and support local authorities like West Sussex County Council, so that we can make better use of our resources to help our most vulnerable residents.

"We are also seeing a major deficit in what funding our children receive per head compared to other local authorities and this imbalance needs to be addressed.”

Ms Russell said: “We want to ensure that all children have equal opportunities to achieve their full potential, no matter where they live or what their level of need is. However, this is becoming increasingly challenging as the need for SEND support continues to grow at a rapid rate and budget pressures surge.

“I hope that the Secretary of State takes our concerns and proposals on board and that these are incorporated into the government’s review of the SEND system and upcoming white paper, so that we can continue to ensure that children and young people get the support they need to thrive in their education.”

In the letter, the councillors said they ‘very much welcome’ the UK Government’s decision to review the SEND support system and ‘look forward to the publication of the White Paper’ in the Autumn.

They added: “We know that, like us, you feel strongly that no child should be worth less than another – and all children should have access to the same resources and opportunities, regardless of where they live and their level of need. The White Paper therefore offers the opportunity to set out a vision for bold reform, including on funding, to ensure that this objective is met.”

The letter also pointed out that – for 2025/26 – West Sussex received a funding allocation of £1,244.86 per pupil; Brighton and Hove received £1,455.73 per pupil; London Borough of Camden -

the highest funded authority in England – received a funding allocation of £3,564.95 per pupil.

"How can it be considered fair to give a SEND child in West Sussex, circa 15 per cent less funding than a child in Brighton and Hove and 65 per cent less funding than a child in Camden?” the councillors asked.

"The recent publication of the January 2025 SEN2 data shows that within our statistical neighbour group, and England as a whole, the number of initial requests for an Education, Health and Care Needs Assessment (EHCNA) has risen by approximately 90 per cent between 2019 and 2024. Over the same period of time, the annual number of EHCNA requests within West Sussex have increased from 791 to 2,448, an increase of 209 per cent.

“In raising this with you in good time ahead of the White Paper publication we hope that you are able to consider and reflect our points in the final reform proposals.”

More information on SEND in West Sussex can be found at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/special-educational-needs-and-disability-send/