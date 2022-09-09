Edit Account-Sign Out
Independent wins Felpham county council by-election

The result of the Felphan by-election has seen Independent candidate Jaine Wild become the newest member of West Sussex County Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:48 pm
Two by-elections were held on Thursday Barnham (arun) and Felpham (WSCC)
The by-election was triggered following the death of Conservative councillor John Charles.

The turnout for the vote was only 19 per cent with 1,857 ballots cast.

The full result was:

Jaine Wild (Ind) 803 votes (43 %)

David Darling (Con) 733 votes (40%)

David Meagher (Lab) 217 votes (12%)

Richard Parker (Ind) 99 votes (5%)

A Barnham Arun by-election there saw the seat taken by the Greens.

