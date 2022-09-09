Independent wins Felpham county council by-election
The result of the Felphan by-election has seen Independent candidate Jaine Wild become the newest member of West Sussex County Council.
The by-election was triggered following the death of Conservative councillor John Charles.
The turnout for the vote was only 19 per cent with 1,857 ballots cast.
The full result was:
Most Popular
Jaine Wild (Ind) 803 votes (43 %)
David Darling (Con) 733 votes (40%)
David Meagher (Lab) 217 votes (12%)
Richard Parker (Ind) 99 votes (5%)
A Barnham Arun by-election there saw the seat taken by the Greens.