Is this the last Horsham District Council ever, asks Horsham MP

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has unveiled plans to merge local authorities into larger councils and create more regional mayors, along the lines of London’s Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham in Manchester.

Her proposals go far beyond Labour’s manifesto commitments and would mean the end for Horsham District Council (HDC) and the other 164 district councils across England. It means the Liberal Democrats would lead the last ever administration at HDC.

Horsham MP John Milne comments:

“I agree that Westminster hogs far too much power to itself. But I’m far from convinced that sweeping away district and borough councils is the way to solve this. Horsham District Council is far more responsive to local needs than higher level authorities such as West Sussex County Council (WSCC). This move could turn out to be the opposite of devolution. Vital decisions about Horsham would no longer be made in Horsham.

Perhaps the last leaders of Horsham District Council.

“This could turn into a grab of Horsham taxpayers money. HDC is a well-run local district council with healthy finances and reserves. This has allowed HDC to maintain and expand services as well as invest in cherished assets such as The Capitol, Horsham Museum and our green spaces.

“But the councils it might be merged with, such as WSCC, carry significant debts. At WSCC, every service that isn’t absolutely essential gets swallowed up into the bottomless pit of the education and adult social care budgets, which are never enough for the task.

“This is just a further turn of the screw, whereby central government squeezes the last reserves out of local government.”

Nationally, the District Councils Network claims there is little evidence to suggest larger unitary councils work more effectively. What is absolutely clear, however, is the loss of local representation when moving from two-tier to unitary arrangements.

Mr Milne continues: “Horsham District Council has just celebrated its 50 year anniversary. Who would have though it could be its last?”