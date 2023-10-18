West Sussex MPs Gillian Keegan and Nick Gibb have written to schools to offer advice about how to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza.

Thousands of people have died during a huge conflict between Israel and Gaza this month.

Israel today (October 18) denied claims that it launched a deadly airstrike on a hospital in Gaza which resulted in the death of hundreds, instead claiming the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad are to blame. Both sides deny responsibility for the incident.

It comes after Hamas – a Palestinian militant group which rules the Gaza Strip – killed 1,300 people in Israel and kidnapped hundreds of others.

Gillian Keegan, education secretary and Conservative MP for Chichester, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today: “Following Hamas' barbaric terrorist attacks in Israel, Robert Halfon (minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education), Nick Gibb (Bognor & Littlehampton MP and minister of state for schools) and I have written to schools and colleges to provide advice on how they discuss these issues with young people.

"Antisemitism will not be tolerated in our education system.”

Mrs Keegan also addressed the ongoing conflict in her Chichester Observer column this week.

She said: “This week, I’ve been speaking with school leaders across the country to offer my support to Jewish students during what I know has been an incredibly difficult time. It’s been deeply concerning to see a rise in antisemitism in our schools and on our university campuses following Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks in Israel.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan serves as MP for Chichester (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)