Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart has confirmed that she has been deselected from standing for the constituency at the next General Election.

At the end of last week, Hastings & Rye Conservative Association voted not to reselect the incumbent MP to fight for the seat at the next election, which is set to be in 2024.

The MP said: “The decision not to re-adopt me was unexpected, but I will continue to serve and work hard for the people of Hastings and Rye.”

Before she was elected as an MP in 2019 at the last General Election, Mrs Hart served as a magistrate in Hastings and sat as a councillor on Rother District Council representing the Eastern Rother ward from 2015.

Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart

Mrs Hart was elected as MP for Hastings and Rye in December 2019 with 26,896 votes and a majority of 4,043 votes, an increase from the previous majority of 346 gained by her predecessor, Amber Rudd in 2017.