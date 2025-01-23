John Milne MP defends triple lock whilst Badenoch threatens means testing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a shock announcement on 16th January, Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch has stated she will look to introduce means testing for the pension triple lock, were she to become Prime Minister. This statement comes despite her previous criticism of the Labour government for cutting pensioners’ Winter Fuel payments.

John Milne Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham said that Badenoch’s plans were “a fundamental attack on the wellbeing of Horsham pensioners”.

Hearing evidence as a member of the Work & Pensions Select Committee on Wednesday, Mr Milne praised the success of the triple lock in reducing pensioner poverty, since it was brought in under the Coalition government. Until Badenoch’s surprise announcement it has always been able to rely on cross party support.

The triple lock ensures the state pension rises by 2.5% each year, or in line with average wage increases or inflation if they are higher. It has successfully raised the UK from one of the lowest state pensions into the middle of the pack internationally.

Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch speaking at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday 15th January.

Horsham's Lib Dem MP called on Conservative MPs in Sussex to distance themselves from the Conservative Leader’s remarks and make clear they support the triple lock in full.

John Milne MP said: “Kemi Badenoch’s comments are a fundamental attack on the wellbeing of Horsham pensioners.

“Thousands of older people in our area rely on the triple lock to make sure their pension keeps up with the cost of living. After being hammered by years of the Conservatives’ economic vandalism and then the new government’s decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payment, the last thing they need is for Kemi to unpick the triple lock.

“Conservative MPs in Sussex need to distance themselves from the remarks of their party leader and commit to keeping the triple lock in full. Either they’re for pensioners or against.

“The Liberal Democrats are proud we introduced the triple lock and will fight tooth and nail against Conservative attempts to weaken it."