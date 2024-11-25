John Milne MP: WSCC fails to involve HDC and Horsham residents in decision-making

In the news this week is the decision by WSCC (West Sussex County Council) to abandon plans to grow Horsham’s economy with an enterprise park at the old Novartis site.

Instead, they want to use the entire site for housing. We don’t want to turn Horsham into some kind of commuter dormitory town – so what’s gone wrong and why are WSCC acting without involving Horsham District Council (HDC)?

WSCC claim there’s no appetite for an enterprise park. Yet Paul Marshall, leader of the council, previously stated that 80 per cent of the commercial space in the Horsham district was built pre-1980 and urgently needed renewing: “Businesses are crying out, they are absolutely desperate for good quality business accommodation…If we do not start providing that facility we are having businesses saying to us if they cannot expand they are going to have to move out of the county.”

Clearly, WSCC overpaid for this site back in 2016 and now sees housing as the best way to dig itself out of a hole, never mind Horsham’s needs.

This comes hard on the heels of another WSCC unilateral decision to sell off the old fire station site in Hurst Road, instead of combining it with the HDC-owned ambulance site situated directly behind it. Undoubtedly the two sites together are worth more than they are apart. Yet here too, WSCC acted by themselves.

The same lack of consultation was displayed in the reduction in the No 17 bus service in Partridge Green, which has caused such anger in the village. There was no warning, simply the publication of a new timetable. I met with Stagecoach again last Friday in an attempt to find a way forward, but WSCC should have involved residents from the start.

I’ve raised these issues previously in my capacity as a county councillor and I will continue to do so as your MP.

Horsham is a successful and thriving community and we need to keep it that way.