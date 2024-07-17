Josh Babarinde MP: Credit to DGH staff and campaigners on midwifery breakthrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly column from Eastbourne MP, Josh Babarinde

After months of campaigning to get our DGH re-open for births, hospital bosses have now confirmed they plan to re-open the Eastbourne Midwifery Unit for births from 2nd September.

This follows campaigning, petitions, letters, a public meeting, and more that I’ve been honoured to lead alongside local families – and comes after lots of hard work by DGH staff. Credit to all staff and campaigners who helped secure this important breakthrough.

I will keep up the pressure on DGH bosses over the coming weeks and will support the hospital to marshal the help it may need from Government to get the unit open for births again.

Josh Babarinde chaired a public meeting on DGH midwifery and paediatric services in January 2024

In other news, I was proud to launch my ‘Changemaker Academy’ in my first full week as our MP, where I took 12 Eastbourne Academy students into Parliament, the media, the Council and local businesses so they could see that these places are for them too. I feel duty-bound to blow open the doors of the corridors of power to the underrepresented and the underestimated.

The Changemakers came into the Commons, joined the ITV green room while I did an interview, participated in a Town Hall debate presided over by our Mayor, and met with staff from Switchplane, Ninja Arena and Foundry to learn about how they work.

Thanks to all involved in making this happen, especially Eastbourne Academy Headteacher Hannah Carter and her team, and Chamber of Commerce CEO Christina Ewbank. I’m looking forward to rolling this programme out to other interested schools!

Over the weekend, I was chuffed to support Craig and his team at the grand opening of the First Serve Café in Old Town Rec - well done all! I also marked National Pet Shop Day by visiting the gang at ESK’s Pets Pantry. It was good to drop in to meet Kingsmere Community Association’s new mascot, King Bear, as well! Good fun, too, to cut the ribbon at The Haven School’s summer fair, where I won a coconut in the coconut shy!

And, while the result was disappointing, I loved watching the Euros final on the big screen at Eastbourne Borough Football Club. Thanks to Chairman Simon Leslie, CEO Alan Williams and Dan from Digital Ads Van for putting the game on for our town!