Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

Sir Keir Starmer was interrupted by a protester, who said: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."

Keir Starmer is interrupted by a heckler. Credit: Getty

The start of Sir Keir Starmer's party conference speech was crashed by a protester who sprinkled glitter over the Labour leader.

As Starmer was about to start his address in Liverpool, the man ran onto the stage and shouted: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was led off stage be security, and continued shouting: "We are in crisis, we are in crisis, our whole future." The protester covered Starmer in glitter, however the Labour leader was able to continue with his jacket off.