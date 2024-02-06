King Charles has cancer: Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry returning to UK 'in the coming days'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince Harry is returning to the UK to visit his father after he revealed his cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex lives in the US with wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, after the pair stood back from their roles with the royal family in 2020.

A source close to the prince said: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."

The King has revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, after doctors found a separate issue while he was in hospital being treated for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer, but have said it is not prostate cancer.

Following the announcement, it is understood the King will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, was among those to send his well wishes.