Labour candidate visits Worthing farm to hear about challenges facing agricultural sector

The visit was organised by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) who invited Dr Cooper along to visit Holt Farm in Clapham, which is run by local farmer David Harriott.

During the visit, Dr Cooper was shown around the farm where the farm team led by John Edwards were busy during the annual lambing season, with up to 60 lambs being born each day.

Dr Cooper heard first-hand the challenges that the agricultural sector is facing from environmental changes such as the push for rewilding on farm land and the changing local weather.

Lambs recently born at Holt Farm. Photo contributed

The farming sector is facing international competition in pricing as well as inflationary pressures – but the need for high quality, sustainably-produced food was discussed during the visit.

Labour has pledged to improve food security and boost the UK’s agriculture sector with a target for at least half of the food used in hospitals, schools and prisons to be British.

Further support announced includes cheaper power for farmers by switching on GB Energy, lowering red tape at the borders to increase exports and use the government’s purchasing power to back British produce.

Dr Cooper said: “It was great to visit Holt Farm and learn how the farm is helping to feed us whilst also contributing to a sustainable local ecosystem.

Caroline Harriott with Dr Beccy Cooper. Photo contributed

“Making sure that we take good care of our farming land, our animals and wildlife needs to be part of the wider conversation about how we take good care of our people and our planet.

“Speaking with Caroline and representatives of the NFU was useful to hear first-hand the challenges that those working in this important sector are having to face day in day out.”

Harriet Henrick, NFU county advisor for Surrey and Sussex, said: “It was great to welcome Labour candidate Dr Beccy Cooper on the farm. She was engaged and interested in the issues and challenges facing British farmers.

“A thriving British farming industry greatly benefits society, as a whole. This is why the NFU is pushing all political parties to support policies which support our farming industry through our NFU Manifesto.

“This includes policies which recognise the need for national food security, fair trade deals which do not allow in food produced to standards which would not be legal in this country, policies which recognise how environmental work and food production can go together hand in hand and for schools, hospitals and other public sector organisations source British food.

“It was great that we got to discuss these issues with Dr Beccy Cooper on the farm and we look forward to future engagement with her.”