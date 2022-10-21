On Thursday (October 20), council leader Paul Barnett confirmed his new all-Labour cabinet, as the group prepares to push ahead with a minority administration.

The new line-up sees Cllr Ali Roark become cabinet lead for environment — an amalgamation of the natural and urban environment portfolios previously held by Green Party councillors Julia Hilton and Glen Haffenden.

Cllr Barnett, meanwhile, will take on responsibility for climate change — a role which was also previously part of Cllr Hilton’s portfolio.

Cllr Andy Batsford, Cllr Ali Roark, Cllr Judy Rogers, Cllr Paul Barnett, Cllr Simon Willis and Cllr John Cannan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward councillor for Wishing Tree John Cannan will also join the cabinet, taking Cllr Roark’s former position as chair of the charity committee.

Cllr Barnett said: “I am delighted to bring John into Cabinet; he is Hastings through and through and such a passionate believer in public services being delivered for the greater good of all the residents of Hastings.

“His incredible work at Seaview talks to his deep compassion to those who have fallen on hard times, and I can think of no person better to join us as we face a deep crisis this winter for our elderly and struggling families.”

The changes come after the end of the cooperative alliance agreement between the two parties. Under this arrangement, Labour held six cabinet positions and the Greens two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Friday (October 14), however, the Greens confirmed they had withdrawn from the agreement, saying they had been about to lose these cabinet positions in the face of pressure from the national Labour Party.

Speaking at the time a Green Party spokesman said: “Clearly the national Labour Party cares more about its own internal rules than the lives of people in our town and places little value in parties working together.

“We cannot continue an alliance in which Labour rules bar Greens from holding leadership roles. So, with huge regret we are ending our cooperative agreement. “The national Labour Party has made it impractical for us to do anything else.”

While Labour (the council’s largest party) have made clear their plans to continue as a minority administration, other ways forward may soon come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier this week, Conservative leader Andy Patmore said his group would be open to considering a return to a committee, rather than a cabinet, system of control.

Cllr Patmore said: “It will be difficult for the minority Labour administration to implement policy without some degree of collaborative working going forward.

“The ‘cabinet system’ of running the council continued after the election because of the Labour/Green alliance, which gave Green councillors a place on cabinet. However, since the alliance has failed, it might be possible for the council to look at running a ‘committee system’ of administration.

“Under this system councils are divided into politically balanced committees that make decisions. Should this be proposed the Conservative group will give it full and careful consideration.”