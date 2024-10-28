Labour have held onto the Northgate & West Green seat on Crawley Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A by-election was held on Thursday (October 24) following the resignation of Peter Lamb, who was elected as the town’s MP in May.

The new face on the council is Khayla Abu Mosa, who works at Oriel High School, in Maidenbower. She took 38 per cent of the votes (704). Turnout was 24 per cent.

The results in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khayla Abu Mosa (Labour)

Khayla Abu Mosa (Labour), 704; Jonathan Purdy (Conservative), 492; Tim Charters (Reform), 292; Nick Park (Green), 174; Linda Bamieh (Workers Party of Britain), 133 and Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition), 35.

Khayla is Palestinian and has lived in the UK since 2009. She is a Crawley Scout leader and volunteers for several organisations in a range of activities including helping victims of domestic violence, acting as an interpreter, supporting women and children, and challenging racism.