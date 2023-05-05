Labour took a surprise election scalp in Crawley after the town’s longest-serving borough councillor was ousted.

Richard Burrett, who has served as a Conservative councillor since 1992, lost his Pound Hill North & Forge Wood seat to Justin Russell by 1,314 votes to 1,137.

The result saw Labour extend its control of the council, with 20 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour leader Michael Jones said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the day’s results.

Labour celebrates election results

He added: “It was a really solid set of results for the party. I’m very pleased with the result in Pound Hill North & Forge Wood – it’s the first time we’ve won that ward since 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It showed a real vote of confidence from Crawley people that the council’s doing good things.”

Mr Jones said Mr Burrett had ‘served his community faithfully’ and suggested that he may have been a victim of his party’s plummeting national popularity.

He added: “Sometimes politics can be brutal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s still a county councillor and I’m sure he will continue to serve there. I wish him all the best for the future.”

The Conservatives regained the Pound Hill South & Worth seat, which had been vacant since the death of Andrew Belben.

Craig Burke took up the reins, seeing off challenges from Labour and the Greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One-third of the council’s 36 seats were contested, with only Tilgate residents not going to the polls.

There were some nervy moments, with Conservative leader Duncan Crow facing a strong challenge from Labour in his Furnace Green ward.

Mr Crow kept hold of the seat by 990 votes to 851, with Reform UK proving no challenge whatsoever with 127 votes.

Mr Crow has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones will have some work to do reorganising his cabinet as two members – Shahzad Malik (Langley Green & Tushmore) and Sandra Buck (Ifield) – did not stand for re-election.

The turnout was 30.8 per cent, with 375 people being turned away for having no photo ID.

Of those, only 208 returned to cast their vote.

RESULTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEWBUSH & NORTH BROADFIELD – LAB HOLD

Marion Louise Ayling (Labour) – 934

Robin Burnham (Independent) – 154

Tom Liddiard (Conservative) – 378

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debra Louise Plaister (Heritage Party) – 25

Holly Rose Smith (Green) – 185

BROADFIELD – LAB HOLD

Ian Thomas Irvine (Labour) – 928

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parveen Khan (Lib Dem) – 124

Ioannis Kouratos (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 33

Carolina Morra (Heritage Party) – 107

Karlo Christopher Pharoah (Conservative) – 507

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FURNACE GREEN – CON HOLD

Duncan Crow (Conservative) – 990

Allan Peter Griffiths (Reform UK) – 127

Dipesh Patel (Labour And Cooperative) – 851

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOSSOPS GREEN & NORTH EAST BROADFIELD – LAB HOLD

Iain Bradley Martin Dickson (Green) – 194

Chris Mullins (Labour And Cooperative) – 852

Dominic Patrick Ramsay (Conservative) – 516

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IFIELD – LAB HOLD

Thomas Adam Henry Bidwell (Conservative) – 834

Julian George Joseph Charatan (Labour and Cooperative) – 990

Lawrence Car Mallinson (Lib Dem) – 110

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ines Elva Manning (Green) – 205

LANGLEY GREEN & TUSHMORE – LAB HOLD

Imran Ashraf (Labour and Cooperative) – 1,033

Alan Hellier (Conservative) – 592

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAIDENBOWER – CON HOLD

Olu Adeniyi (Labour and Cooperative) – 456

Kim Louise Jaggard (Conservative) – 1,131

Max Perry (Green) – 608

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NORTHGATE & WEST GREEN _ LAB HOLD

Sally Claire Fadelle (Green) – 249

Tony Johnson (Conservative) – 696

Peter Keir Lamb (Labour and Cooperative) – 1,136

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POUND HILL NORTH & FORGE WOOD – LAB GAIN

Richard David Burrett (Conservative) – 1,137

Justin Russell (Labour and Cooperative) – 1,314

POUND HILL SOUTH & WORTH – CON GAIN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Martin Burke (Conservative) – 1,099

Cyril James Gambrell (Green) – 268

Nicholas Richard Hilton (Labour) – 928

SOUTHGATE – LAB HOLD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin David Fitton (Green) – 186

Bob Noyce (Labour) – 974

Jan Tarrant (Conservative) – 710

Paul James Taylor-Burr (Lib Dem) – 115

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THREE BRIDGES – CON HOLD

Nicola Mary Addley (Heritage) – 61

Brenda Josephine Burgess (Conservative) – 1,018

Esra Guler (Labour) – 958

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad