Horsham Labour Party launched their local election campaign on Saturday 25 March with members and supporters coming together in Horsham Park to celebrate its community focussed manifesto.

Labour Party members at Horsham Park's bandstand

With opinion polls showing growing support for Labour both nationally and locally, the party said there was ‘great excitement as the local party prepared to promote Labour’s plans across the district from Pulborough to Rusper and all points in between’.

Horsham Labour Party Chair and Roffey North candidate, Danny Everett, said: “Our manifesto has been put together in response to hundreds of these conversations with local residents who raised their issues and concerns with us. All year round we work in our communities campaigning for improved green spaces, protection of vital public services, more affordable housing, cleaner and safer streets with reduced traffic speeds and improved recycling. In the weeks leading up to the elections we look forward to having many more conversations with local people.

“Through our work in the community, we are very aware of how tough these times are for many local residents. We are pleased to support Horsham's foodbanks through our network of collection points across the district, where we have collected hundreds of tonnes of food. We will continue to put the community first in all of our work not just at election times, but all year round. A Labour run council will prioritise the needs of our communities, particularly the most vulnerable and will ensure everyone gets the support they need for themselves and their families from high quality properly funded public services.”

Speaking at the launch, David Hide, campaign co-ordinator and Forest candidate, added: “Building on our election successes in areas like Henfield, Billingshurst and Forest where there is growing support for Labour, we are now competing strongly for the electorate’s votes. As a result we can now look forward to electing councillors right across the district."

He finished his speech with a reminder that: “It is not what councillors say in meetings that matters, it is what they deliver for their communities. Labour councillors will always put the health and wellbeing of everyone in the community at the heart of everything we do. So if you are a Labour supporter then vote Labour in the certainty you will be electing Labour councillors who will do their best for the whole community. To do anything other than this will be to accept second best.”

