Mr Jones, who represents Bewbush & Broadfield North, will also be nominated for the leadership of the borough council at the annual council meeting on May 27.

He said: “It is an enormous privilege to be able to serve the public in this way.

“I will become leader of the council at an exciting but crucial time – this year we are set to move into a brand new, modern town hall with a regenerated town centre and leisure facilities across the borough that would be the envy of many larger cities.

Michael Jones could be the next leader of Crawley Borough Council

“I begin my leadership at a time society is adjusting back to some kind of normality from lockdown and Covid, people want to reconnect, to get back to the sort of lives we once had.

“I see a key part of the council’s role going forward in helping people to reconnect and build an even stronger community.

“It also comes at a time Crawley is still recovering from being one of the worst hit areas to its economy and industry by Covid – and at a time our residents may be facing the worst cost of living crisis in living memory, so I am far from complacent.”

The change was made after current leader Peter Lamb announced his decision to step down.

After last week’s election Labour has 18 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 17. A by-election in Southgate is being held next month.