Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Listens to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton residents

Spending the morning in Bognor Regis, Richards engaged with local residents and shopkeepers, focusing on discussions about antisocial behaviour and the urgent requirement for enhanced police presence. The overwhelming response from the community highlighted a unanimous demand for increased police visibility to ensure the safety of families and young people.

Moving to Littlehampton for the afternoon, Paul Richards, accompanied by councillor Alan Butcher, delved into the pressing issues facing the community.

Acknowledging that challenges such as crime and antisocial behaviour in the town centre are hindering regeneration efforts, both men emphasised the need for transformative measures and the crucial role of enforcement, as increased police presence is key to unlocking the town’s potential as a thriving community centre. As a response to the community’s concerns, Richards pledged to prioritise addressing these issues if elected, advocating for more police on the streets.

Paul Richards with Labour Councillors in Littlehampton town centre

Paul Richards expressed his commitment to delivering on these crucial issues, promising to advocate for more police resources if elected as Police & Crime Commissioner. As the communities in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton grapple with the challenges posed by crime and antisocial behaviour, Richards stands as a candidate dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents.