After Joe Miller stood down, a vacancy needed to be filled for the Peacehaven West ward.

The Conservatives won both of the ward’s seats back in 2019, but after voters went to the polls yesterday Labour’s Ciarron Clarkson was elected with 641 votes, ahead of Tory candidate Katie Sanderson (477). Lib Dem Elizabeth Lee and Green Holly Atkins both finished with 32 votes.

The result will be seen as encouraging for Labour, which now has four district councillors. Chris Collier represents Peacehaven East, while Christine Robinson and Laurence O’Connor are councillors for East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs.

Lewes District Council offices, Southover House

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown, tweeted: "Big win tonight at the Peacehaven West By-election, the previously held and safe Tory ward at Lewes District council goes Labour.”