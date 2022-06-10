Labour wins Crawley by-election in Southgate to increase council majority

Labour have increased their majority on Crawley Borough Council after Bob Noyce secured victory in the Southgate by-election.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:44 am
Bob Noyce and Michael Jones celebrate Labour's by-election win
Residents cast their votes on Thursday (June 9) after ill-health led to Mike Pickett (Labour) no longer being able to serve as a councillor.

The result saw Mr Noyce with 938 votes, former Southgate councillor Jan Tarrant (Conservative) with 790 and Richard Kail (Green) with 144.

The council is now made up of 19 Labour councillors and 17 Conservatives.

Leader Michael Jones took to social media in the early hours of Friday morning to say he was ‘absolutely thrilled to congratulate Bob Noyce as [Crawley’s] newest councillor’.

Labour secured its slender majority at May’s election where 12 seats were up for grabs.

