Labour wins Lewes by-election to take its first town council seat in decades

Emily Clarke was elected last night with 371 votes, ahead of the Green Party’s Milly Manley (327), Lib Dem Emilia Gladhaug (232) and Conservative Brenda Gough (76).

According to Lewes Labour, Ms Clarke is the party’s first town councillor in more than forty years.

After the result she said on Twitter: “Absolutely delighted and honoured to be elected the first Labour Councillor for decades to Lewes Town Council. Thanks for putting your faith in me Lewes Castle Ward. I promise to work harder than ever, with and for our amazing community.”

The seat became vacant after a Lib Dem councillor stood down.

There are now seven Lib Dems, seven Greens, three Independents and one Labour member on the town council.

