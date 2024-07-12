Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The potential targets for Labour's house-building plan have been laid bare.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves promised to get 'Britain building again' by imposing high targets and overhauling the planning system.

While residents have consistently called for more affordable homes for local people and developers have said rules like water neutrality are making it increasingly difficult to build – poor roads, a lack of facilities like schools and doctors' surgeries, and a need to protect the county's spectacular environment and its wildlife will ignite a huge debate about the future of the county.

MailOnline has published a new, revealing map, asking its readers: “Is Labour's housing landgrab coming to a town near YOU? Map reveals the 'grey, ugly' parts of the Green Belt that Keir Starmer wants to target amid race to build 1.5MILLION new homes.

"Before MPs break for the summer, councils will be issued with mandatory targets to clear the way for hundreds of thousands of new homes.

“The presumption in favour of sustainable development will also be stronger, and Labour suggested it would use intervention powers if local authorities resisted.

“Alongside the measures, the government is set to rebrand some 'lower quality' Green Belt land as 'grey belt'.

“Ministers claim they are likely to be areas such as old car parks, wastelands, quarries or other green spaces with 'little intrinsic beauty or character'.”

According to Mail Online, the land grab will not effect Sussex – although the county will still be subject to mandatory housing targets. Click here to find out how much 'grey belt' is on your local green belt,