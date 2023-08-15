BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Ladybirds of Henfield welcomed to Westminster for their Parliamentary tour

Andrew Griffith MP organised a Parliamentary visit and tour for the Ladybirds of Henfield – a community-focused women’s group based in the village of Henfield.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

The visit and tour were headed by group leader Jeanette Fiander, who made a personal thanks to Andrew for being helpful and accommodating those members with mobility issues by organising an accessible route.

Jeanette Fiander said:

“We found the whole thing a joy and one we will all remember for a very long time. Everyone was so courteous, the tour went like clockwork, the tour guide knew the history and explained the decor and the workings of both Houses.”

Henfield Ladybirds on Houses of Parliament tourHenfield Ladybirds on Houses of Parliament tour
Henfield Ladybirds on Houses of Parliament tour
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group had contacted Andrew to organise a guided tour of Parliament and to discover the histories and heritage of the Palace of Westminster and to learn about the work of the UK Parliament.

As the Member of Parliament of Arundel and South Downs, Andrew can provide free tours of the Palace of Westminster to any constituent that contacts and requests a visit. Tours can be organised for individuals as well as groups, with mobility impairments or other disabilities being accommodated, to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to see the place synonymous with democracy and a centre of power for over nine hundred years.

To organise your visit and tour of Parliament write to Andrew at [email protected].

Related topics:Andrew GriffithHenfield