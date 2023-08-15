Ladybirds of Henfield welcomed to Westminster for their Parliamentary tour

Andrew Griffith MP organised a Parliamentary visit and tour for the Ladybirds of Henfield – a community-focused women’s group based in the village of Henfield.

The visit and tour were headed by group leader Jeanette Fiander, who made a personal thanks to Andrew for being helpful and accommodating those members with mobility issues by organising an accessible route.

Jeanette Fiander said:

“We found the whole thing a joy and one we will all remember for a very long time. Everyone was so courteous, the tour went like clockwork, the tour guide knew the history and explained the decor and the workings of both Houses.”

The group had contacted Andrew to organise a guided tour of Parliament and to discover the histories and heritage of the Palace of Westminster and to learn about the work of the UK Parliament.

As the Member of Parliament of Arundel and South Downs, Andrew can provide free tours of the Palace of Westminster to any constituent that contacts and requests a visit. Tours can be organised for individuals as well as groups, with mobility impairments or other disabilities being accommodated, to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to see the place synonymous with democracy and a centre of power for over nine hundred years.