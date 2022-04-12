Lancing restaurant plans to crack down on problem parking

Miller & Carter, in Manor Road, is seeking permission from Worthing Borough Council to put up new parking signs to warn guests of possible fines.

A total of 13 new signs would be installed if the council gives its permission.

The signs warn that the car park outside the venue is now camera controlled and guests could face £85 fines if they don’t give their registration plate number to staff at the restaurant.

Miller and Carter in Lancing

A statement from Euro Car Parks, which operates parking at the venue, reads: “The application is for four different types of signage which are placed around the car park to advise genuine guests how to validate their free parking whilst visiting the pub.”

The car park had previously been used by parents at the North Lancing School during pick up and drop off times.

But problem parking in the area has also caused West Sussex County Council to implement a ban on waiting and double yellow lines on both sides of Manor Road, between the junctions with First Avenue and Mill Road.

The highways authority put a traffic regulation order (TRO) in place and it has been active since February.

Outlining the reasons for this, the highways authority said: “Concerns have been raised that large numbers of vehicles parking on this length of road

during school pick up and drop off times obstruct the vision of pedestrians crossing the road, which is a particular hazard for school children.

“In addition, when the car park at the Miller & Carter Steakhouse is full, additional vehicles park on Manor Road between First Avenue and Mill Lane, reducing visibility on the bend in the road and at the nearby junctions, including the accesses to the car park at the restaurant.

“To resolve these issues a scheme of restrictions has been designed to prohibit parking on the south side of Manor Road between First Avenue and Mill Lane and to extend the existing restriction on the north side of the road at its junction with Mill Lane to improve visibility at the junction.”