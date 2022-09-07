Land swap to unlock Bognor Regis seafront regeneration scheme

Arun District Council’s policy and finance committee agreed to do a deal with hotel and restaurant company Whitbread Plc to get it to surrender its long lease of the Regis Centre.

Plans for regenerating the venue received more than £12 million in Levelling up Funding last year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the project could not move forward until an agreement was reached with Whitbread, which has a pub and restaurant at the Regis Centre and sub-lets the Alexandra Theatre to Arun Arts.

Regis Centre, Bognor Regis. Pic Steve Robards SR2006162

Councillors have now agreed to ask Whitbread to surrender its long lease – a deal which could also see a new 102-bed Premier Inn built at the former fire station, in Clarence Road, as part of a ‘land swap’.

Work to the theatre could now begin in spring 2023, according to ADC.

Due to ‘unprecedented rising inflation and supplier costs’ the council is also proposing to contribute an extra £3 million towards the project – subject to approval by full council on Wednesday (September 14).

The exact details and financial sums involved with the Whitbread deal are unknown to the public because the two-hour long discussions were held in ‘exempt business’ on Tuesday (September 6).

Following approval of the deal, Conservative council leader Shaun Gunner said: “It’s great news that councillors have endorsed the plans for millions of pounds of investment in Bognor Regis, which will deliver a modern new theatre and cultural centre, worthy of our lovely seaside town.

“This will also bring a brand new hotel which will see tens of thousands of visitors coming to the town, helping the area – proper regeneration in action.”

Hazel Latus, chairman on behalf of Arun Arts Co Ltd, said: “This is an exciting time for us as we are now one step closer to our plans for a top class, modern, multifunctional cultural space coming to fruition. The new theatre and workspaces will offer bigger, brighter, more accessible and much more energy efficient facilities.”