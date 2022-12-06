A landmark venue has been listed for sale by Hastings Borough Council, following its closure to the public last month.

In an online listing with specialist estate agents Dyer and Hobbis, the council is seeking either a new leaseholder or an outright buyer to take on St Mary in the Castle — a Grade II* listed concert hall in Pelham Crescent.

According to the listing, a new leaseholder would be expected to pay somewhere in the region of £45,000 per annum, but would have to take on responsibility for both repairs and insurance. The freehold, meanwhile, has been marketed at £500,000.

In an open letter included in the listing, cabinet member for health and culture Andy Batsford (Lab) said: “Hastings Borough Council is under no misconception and nor should any potential investors; that it will take deep and sustainable finances and pockets to achieve the next vibrant incarnation of this stunning building.

St Mary's in the Castle

“With that in mind the council is inviting bids of interest from those who share our vision of retaining St Mary in the Castle as a key anchor cultural asset for the town, as well as looking for a sustainable and long-term plan.

“We want to ensure this beautiful building is kept safe and invested in, so future generations of Hastings’ residents and visitors can come and enjoy, be inspired, and contribute to the creative legacy Hastings is building.”

As well as the concert hall itself, the full property includes the cafe/bar and gallery space and a five-storey building which was previously used as the venue’s administrative offices.

The property (originally built as a church in 1828) also includes a crypt in its basement.

Interested parties will have until February 4th to make an offer. It is likely that any sale would require sign off by elected officials before moving ahead, however.

The iconic venue had been run by a charitable trust, which leased the building from Hastings Borough Council for the past 10 years. That lease came to an end in November, with the trust’s leadership saying it had been unable to recover financially following the covid pandemic and lockdown.

The trust said it had approached Hastings Borough Council for funding to help it stay open, but was turned down.

In a statement at the time, a spokesman for the council said: “Hastings Borough Council was keen to help the trustees of St Mary in the Castle reopen after covid, we met them on a number of occasions and gave them £18,000 last summer.

“However even this, a grant of just over £50,000 from Arts Council England, and over £87,000 for covid recovery from the government through Hastings Borough Council appears not to have been enough given the ever increasing costs of running venues.

“The trustees of St Mary in the Castle told us that without more funding they would have to close. Sadly we are now in that position. Hastings Borough Council simply does not have the resources available to support St Mary in the Castle.”

