Large East Sussex solar farm near Hailsham planned by Scottish power refused permission

Proposals for a major solar farm have been turned down by Wealden planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

On Thursday (March 23), Wealden District Council’s planning committee refused an application seeking permission to erect an array of solar panels across eight fields on land between the villages of Arlington and Upper Dicker.

According to planning papers, the solar farm would have been able to generate around 49.9 megawatts of electricity if built out, enough to power around 16,000 homes.

The application, from energy company Scottish Power, had sparked a significant number of objections from local residents, who argued it would lead to a loss of countryside and farming land and harm the setting of Claverham Manor, a nearby heritage asset.

Planned location of solar farm
Planned location of solar farm
Planned location of solar farm

Planning officers said these issues would be outweighed by the benefits of proving low carbon energy, but had only recommended approval on the proviso that part of the site (close to a property known as Mount Pleasant Cottage Sheepcot Lane) not be developed.

Ultimately, however, the committee shared objectors’ concerns and unanimously refused planning permission on the grounds it would unacceptably damage local amenities and the landscape of the Low Weald.

Officers had said in their report that public benefits of the scheme ‘attract very substantial weight’, but while they also identified harms they suggested ‘there are special circumstances to justify large scale development in the countryside’.

The decision may not mark the end of the proposals, however.

At the start of the meeting, the council’s head of planning Stacey Robins informed committee members that the secretary of state was considering whether to call in the scheme. This notice, which the council was informed of the morning of the meeting, could see a final decision taken out of Wealden’s hands.

If this process were to go ahead, Mr Robins said, it would be likely to take the form of a public inquiry, during which the council would be able to share its views alongside other interested parties.

Even if this does not end up happening as a result of a call-in, Scottish Power could still take the decision to appeal.

For further information see application reference WD/2021/2617/MEA on the Wealden District Council website.

