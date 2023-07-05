Plans for a new 800-home development between Horsham and Southwater have been officially submitted to the district council.

Horsham Golf & Fitness Village is described by its promotors as an ‘ambitious vision for a new sport and health-based community on part of the existing Horsham Golf Club'.

While the plans include a number of new sporting and community facilities, the prospect of so many new homes to the east of the A24 at Hop Oast could prove contentious with residents.

Of the 800 new homes, 280 would be affordable, with five per cent of the total self and custom build plots.

Illustrative CGI of proposed development (Picture Contributed)

The developer says the existing golf facility would be ‘retained and modernised’ to provide an offering ‘better suited to promoting the inclusivity and diversity of golf and encouraging a new generation of participants’.

A new facility would be built for Horsham Hockey Club, comprising two full size pitches and a training pitch, alongside changing, classroom and clubhouse facilities.

This would enable the club to become a regional talent centre and expand its offering.

One of the proposed pitches will be a multi-use surface suitable for a range of other sports when not in use for Hockey.

The development would include a permanent home for Warren Clark Golfing Dreams, a charity that works with disabled and disadvantaged groups through sport and who will be able to dramatically increase their impact working from new facilities, alongside our other sporting partners.

A new home would be provided for The Golf College, an educational facility for sixth form age students who aspire to a career in golf.

There would also be an on-site convenience store, community and co-working space.

More than 31 hectares of recreational and green space would be delivered, with fully accessible trim/nature trails.

The nearby Hop Oast roundabout would be improved. These would include the introduction of a left turn only lane heading south on Worthing Road.

Contributions would be made to West Sussex County Council’s plans to facilitate pedestrian, cycle and equestrian crossing points on the A24, improving connectivity through the site, between the Park & Ride and the existing Colstaple Lane – Southwater Street road bridge over the A24 to Southwater.

A representative from Horsham Golf & Fitness Village said: “We are delighted to be able to present our submitted plans to the public and take one step further towards delivering crucial sports facilities and a new health-based community for Horsham and the wider district.

"We are fully committed to maximising the community benefit and sustainable credentials of our proposals and believe our scheme represents a compelling and logical alternative to some other development sites proposed in the district.

"No other site in the area is bringing forward this level of social value and benefit, which has been reflected in the support received to date. We would like to express our thanks to all those who have submitted comments, both as part of our 2022 consultation and since the first promotion of the site in 2019 and we look forward to engaging further through the planning application consultation process.”

Group Keep Denne Hill Green’s online petition opposing the development has been signed by more than 1,500 people already.

This comes days after developers submitted an application to Horsham District Council for the development, which would include a number of community and sporting facilities alongside the homes.

But the petitioners say: “The developer plans to concrete over acres of countryside, destroying the natural green buffer between Southwater and Horsham and leaving the area vulnerable to future housing developments.

“We cannot allow such irreversible damage to be inflicted upon our local community and ecosystems. The proposal directly affects the environment, strains essential services, destroys a thriving golf course, compromises pedestrian, cyclist and traffic safety, and results in the loss of valuable amenities.”

The group describes how Denne Hill, once a medieval park, supports an ‘abundance’ of wildlife and flora in its ancient woodlands, streams, meadows and hedges.

View the application and comment at HDC’s planning portal using code DC/23/1178.

Email your thoughts to our letters page at [email protected]