Lawful development certificate for Rogate car boot sale refused

A lawful development certificate for use of land in Rogate for a car boot sale has been refused by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The car boot sale has been running in the field adjacent to Flying Barn in Rogate since 2005.#

The sale currently runs from 7am to 1pm on Saturday’s and attracts about 50 selling cars on average across the year.

The refusal comes after 36 objections were written to the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal.

One of the objectors Mr Simon Wells from Rogate said: “I have no objection to the Car Boot sales which are of manageable size for their location off the busy A272.

“The Car Boot sales are of manageable size and attendance levels, and are proportionate to the local infrastructure and community.

“However, the more recent Pumpkin Patch and other "events" have attracted far more people, heavy traffic and congestion, litter, noise and general pollution leading to a negative impact on the local environment, the neighbours and wildlife.

“Set up and strike traffic, and machinery as well as fun fairs and other attractions for some of the additional events which have happened, impact heavily on the neighbours and do not seem fitting for a rural site which is in the South Downs National Park.

“I therefore object to the application as it would have the effect of making even more days available for larger events in the field.

“Limiting the use of the site to 28 days per year for all activities (including car boot sales) and ensuring a sensible scale of the activities would strike a fair balance between the applicant's business interests and the business and other interests of his neighbours, the environment and the wider local community.”

Mr Samuel Bailey from Rogate also objected to the plans stating: “I object as the events/occasions are huge and we end up putting signs up, or directing

traffic as people get lost with the incorrect postcode advertised.

"The traffic on the A272 is also dangerous and the water runoff and dust from the field and car use is horrific.