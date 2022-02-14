Lawful development to Southgate property approved

Lawful development of a property in Southgate has been approved by Chichester District Council.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 14th February 2022, 10:46 am

The lawful development was applied for Avenue House in Southgate, comprising of 8 and 9 Southgate, 10 Southgate, on the ground floor.

8 and 9 Southgate has been used as offices and estate agency for over 20 years.

The first and second floors have been offices/financial services falling since 2003 when the building was purchased, with a gap from 2013-2015 when it was refurbished ready for a new tenant.

Planning applications were also submitted to Chichester District Council regarding the change of use to the property at 10 Southgate to make it a professional and financial services building in 2014.

A consultee from the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee in response to the application made no comment.

To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/02062/ELD

