Lawful development to Southgate property approved

The lawful development was applied for Avenue House in Southgate, comprising of 8 and 9 Southgate, 10 Southgate, on the ground floor.
8 and 9 Southgate has been used as offices and estate agency for over 20 years.
The first and second floors have been offices/financial services falling since 2003 when the building was purchased, with a gap from 2013-2015 when it was refurbished ready for a new tenant.
Planning applications were also submitted to Chichester District Council regarding the change of use to the property at 10 Southgate to make it a professional and financial services building in 2014.
A consultee from the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee in response to the application made no comment.
To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/02062/ELD