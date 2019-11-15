Letter: Apalled at PM’s scruffiness

As a loyal Conservative party member for many years, and as a locally-elected member who increased his majority at the last local elections, I think I can fairly claim to be well aware of the views of my electorate.

I and many people were appalled at the scruffiness of Boris Johnson when he performed the important duties beholden to him as Prime Minister at the Cenotaph.

I never thought I would say this but Jeremy Corbyn looked smart and performed his duties competently.

If Boris believes his unkempt hair appeals to younger voters then he shows complete disrespect to their abilities and common sense.

Long or short hair is not the question, although currently shorter hair is in vogue, unkempt clothing for a man of his position is plainly ridiculous.

He is supposed to be an intelligent man, perhaps he should try looking in the mirror before venturing out to perform his duties.

The Queen always pays great care about her appearance, Boris could learn from the standards she sets.

Cllr Roger Thomas

Ghyll Road

Heathfield