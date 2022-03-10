Lewes and Polegate MP 'frustrated' over UK's 'poor response' to Ukrainian refugees

Maria Caulfield MP

Writing on social media, she said "I wanted to update you on the UK efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. As I said yesterday I cannot defend the poor response by the UK so far, in getting people fleeing war to the UK. My team have been working night and day to get people out and most of those we have been helping have got to the UK.

"I am as frustrated as you by how difficult it has been and I’m not going to defend the obstacles being put in peoples way as they flee war . Yesterday a number of MPs met with Michael Gove who is taking on the efforts to take in refugees and is rapidly setting up the humanitarian route which will open in the next 24hrs and will enable people / local councils / charities /churches/religious groups to sponsor people and take them in and offer accommodation, work and support. There is no limit to the numbers we will accept and we expect over 200,000 will want to come to the UK.

"We expect the portal for people to register their offers of help and be matched with families to open very soon and I will post the links here. There will need to be checks on hosts to ensure the safety of those fleeing but many groups will already meet these criteria and so this will be speedy. There will be a minimum time commitment for those sponsoring families as we can’t have families moving every few weeks .

"Checks for those coming from the Ukraine are being reduced and also more resources are going into our vac centres in all countries to speed up the process for people who want to come to the Uk as this has been too slow and too bureaucratic.