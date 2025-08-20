Councillors are urging residents to respond to a pair of consultations on proposals to redraw council boundaries.

A number of Lewes councillors have called on their residents to share their views on controversial plans, which could see Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) expand and absorb nearby towns.

BHCC is currently consulting on four options for expansion as part of its wider response to Local Government Reorganisation — an ongoing process, which is expected to see the county, district and borough councils in East Sussex replaced with a new unitary authority in the next few years.

Each of the four options presented by the city council propose expansion into East Saltdean, Telscombe Cliffs and Peacehaven, while some of the options also propose expansions into Newhaven and the Kingston area. This consultation is due to end on Monday, August 25.

At the same time, Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council are holding a joint consultation on the same four proposals — with an added option to make no change. This consultation is also due to end on August 25.

Councillors who represent the areas which could be affected by the boundary changes have called on their residents to respond to both consultations before the deadline.

Lewes MP James MacCleary (Lib Dem), whose parliamentary seat includes Newhaven and Kingston. Mr MacCleary is also a county councillor representing Newhaven and Bishopstone.

Mr MacCleary said: “Brighton’s Labour-run council proposals make no sense; Newhaven is a distinct community ten miles from Brighton. Kingston and surrounding villages are rural, and much of the area lies in the South Downs National Park. These are not Brighton communities, and residents do not want to be ruled from Hove Town Hall.

“It is unclear what, if any, benefits this brings to our communities — the benefits to Labour’s debt-ridden administration in Brighton are a lot clearer.

“Lots of residents have contacted me to express their reasonable concerns and confusion. The government wants Sussex to move forward quickly and the East Sussex proposal enables that by sticking to current boundaries and keeping communities together.

“Brighton’s unwelcome plan has turned the whole thing into a real dog’s breakfast and risks delaying the whole process.”

Cllr Zoe Nicholson (Green), Leader of Lewes District Council, who said: “I remain really concerned about Brighton and Hove’s attempted land grab and decision to put forward these proposals without any meaningful prior consultation with us.

“It is clear from the response we’ve had to our petition, which has now been signed by more than 5,000 people, that people in Lewes district don’t want to be subsumed by Brighton and Hove.”

The online petition referenced by Cllr Nicholson is hosted on Change.org (https://www.change.org/p/stop-brighton-hove-city-council-takeover-of-lewes-district).

In a statement included on the petition’s webpage, district council’s deputy leader Christine Robinson (Lab), said: “We will vigorously resist any attempts to annex our communities against the will of residents. We are here to serve the people of Lewes district, and we will not allow our green spaces to become a backdoor solution to Brighton’s housing crisis.

“We believe in local democracy and ensuring our residents have a genuine say in what happens to their homes and communities.”

BHCC says expansion is necessary to meet the government’s criteria for local government reorganisation.

In a statement published on its consultation page, a spokesman for BHCC said: “To meet the government’s criteria for local government reorganisation, we’ll need to grow our boundaries and serve a larger population than we do now.

“We’re consulting on four options, all involving merging with local government wards to the east of the city. This is because there are already strong connections there, like shared hospitals, schools, bus routes and people working across the area.

“These options are based on the feedback and evidence we learned from you in April, when we first asked for your opinions. The early engagement exercise helped us understand local priorities and concerns.

“We looked at options to the west as well. While those areas face similar challenges as Brighton & Hove, they don’t offer as many opportunities to improve local services or make communities more resilient. This means they’re less likely to meet the government’s criteria for reorganisation.”

Brighton and Hove City Council’s consultation page can be found at: https://yourvoice.brighton-hove.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/exploring-the-options-for-local-government-reorganisation

The consultation being run by Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council can be found at: https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LGR