Lewes District Council accepting applications for Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant

The scheme was announced by the government on 21 December in recognition of the rise in the Omicron variant and the impact it was having on those sectors.

The government defines a hospitality business as one with a main function to provide a venue for the consumption and sale of food and drink.

A leisure business is defined as a business that provides opportunities, experiences and facilities, in particular for culture, recreation, entertainment, celebratory events and days and nights out.

Councillor James MacCleary, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Prosperity, said: “This latest government grant scheme is not the safety net that it should be. Hospitality and Leisure businesses were already on their knees and Omicron is the final straw."

Exclusions do apply and potential applicants should visit the council website for the full eligibility criteria

“Business owners should visit the council website as soon as possible, check they are eligible and make a grant application. We have built a system of processing applications that is second to none, so the payments will at least be processed quickly and efficiently.”