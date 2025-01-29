Lewes District Council opens new Tourist Information Centre in Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes District Council has opened a new Tourist Information Centre (TIC) in Newhaven.

The council announced that the Newhaven TIC will operate from the main reception at the Marine Workshops and will provide a range of information and services including a box office.

They said the centre is a short walk from the railway station and ferry terminal and is five minutes to the main shopping area. It also benefits from parking.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Leisure, said: “This is terrific news for Newhaven and the many people who pass through the town.

Councillor Johnny Denis opens the new Tourist Information Centre at the Marine Workshops in Newhaven

“Lewes District Council is making a real difference in Newhaven on so many fronts, whether that’s building new council homes, the creation of the health and wellbeing hub in the town centre, our plans for the West Beach promenade and nearby fish processing plant or breathing new life into the Marine Workshops – these are very exciting times in Newhaven.

“I’m delighted too that local groups will be able to take advantage of our new box office at the TIC and sell tickets to their exhibitions, performances and other events.”

The council said information at the TIC can also help people find their way around the area or plan a walk in the countryside. Visitors can buy merchandise and mementos from local suppliers too.

Councillor Denis said: “The array of innovative and creative projects in Newhaven over the last year, including events at Marine Workshops, has created a real sense of momentum and excitement. Last year’s Look Again Festival and Summer at the Sidings were hugely well received, especially by younger energetic audiences, and allied to the new presence of East Sussex College Group, the mood music in the town is determinedly upbeat.”