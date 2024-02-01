Lewes District Council outlines vision for next four years with commitments to residents and businesses
The council announced that the plan was approved on Thursday, February 1.
The council said ‘Reimagining Lewes District: Delivering the Vision 2024 – 2028’ aims to build on the successes of the past four years and outlines council strategies and projects to be delivered across the district.
Lewes District Council leader Zoe Nicholson said: “This plan presents our commitments to residents and businesses for the next four years, and provides us with a firm basis to work from as we continue to navigate through challenging times. At the top of the list is our continued support for vulnerable people in Lewes district who are struggling to make ends meet through the cost of living crisis. Alongside this we will be doubling down on our efforts to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, as well as maintaining high standards in our frontline services.”
The council said the plan has five key areas: delivering high quality, responsive services to local people; supporting local people through challenging times; providing leadership in tackling the climate emergencies; creating sustainable community wealth; and building genuinely affordable homes.
The council said more than 120 people and local organisations took part in a public consultation on the plan in December last year, with more than two thirds of respondents strongly agreeing or agreeing with all five key areas.
Councillor Nicholson said: “This plan reflects what local people have told us matters most to them.”
The Full Council will now decide on Cabinet’s recommendation to adopt the plan.