Lewes District Council set to redevelop old garages into ‘high quality homes’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:28 BST
Lewes District Council has announced it is forging ahead with plans to redevelop 11 old garage sites into 46 affordable homes for residents on the housing register.

The council described the garages as ‘underutilised’, saying they are at Lewes, Cooksbridge and Newhaven locations.

The redevelopment will offer a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes, and one four bedroom property.

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Social Housing and Tenants, said: “We have a strong track record for breathing new life into redundant brownfield sites by developing high quality homes and that is exactly what we are doing across these 11 garage sites. Our development success is that much greater when you consider how few local authorities in the UK are building new council homes due to high construction costs and limited government support. It’s my hope that the new government will put words into action and give us the resources we need to build more affordable homes and in the right places across the district.”

Lewes District Councillor Mark Slater, cabinet member for social housing and tenants, at the Prince Charles Road site. Photo: Lewes District CouncilLewes District Councillor Mark Slater, cabinet member for social housing and tenants, at the Prince Charles Road site. Photo: Lewes District Council
To find out more about each site, including the planning status, visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDCGarageSites.

The council said it receives ‘limited government support’ but is becoming a ‘trailblazer’ among local authorities for its pipeline of housing projects.

Councillor Slater visited the Prince Charles Road this week, which is where 20 old garages are set to become four one-bedroom houses. The council said planning applications for all the developments have been submitted.

Councillor Slater said: "We have excellent artist impressions of all the developments on our website and I’d encourage residents to have a look and see just how impressive these much-needed new homes will be.”

Related topics:Lewes District CouncilNewhavenSocial Housing

