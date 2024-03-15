Lewes District Local Plan: councillors thank residents following latest consultation
The council said more than 2,000 individuals, groups and organisations commented between November 2023 and February 2024.
The council said this followed 42,000 representations in response to the ‘call for sites’ and issues and options documentation.
Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “We are hugely grateful to all the people who responded to our calls to get in involved and share their views.”
The council said the local plan is evidence-led and that information gathered by council officers shows where development is appropriate. This includes new homes, employment space and community facilities.
Councillor Nicholson said: “The local plan-making process is lengthy and I want to remind residents that there will be more opportunities to have their say in the months to come when we organise a further consultation across the district.”
Residents were able to share their views in person, online or in writing. The council said the next round of consultation will include early engagement with all town and parish councils and a focus on getting more young people involved.
Residents can join a local plan mailing at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/keep-me-posted. Visit www.planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk for more about the latest consultation.
Cabinet Member for Planning Laurence O’Connor said: “I’d like to echo Councillor Nicholson’s comments about our gratitude to residents for their participation in the latest consultation. Their contributions are so important, both in the preparation of the plan and when it comes to showing the planning inspector how rigorously we have undertaken this work.”