The council said more than 2,000 individuals, groups and organisations commented between November 2023 and February 2024.

The council said this followed 42,000 representations in response to the ‘call for sites’ and issues and options documentation.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “We are hugely grateful to all the people who responded to our calls to get in involved and share their views.”

Lewes District Councillors have thanked residents for taking part in the latest round of consultation on the local plan. Photo: Google Street View

The council said the local plan is evidence-led and that information gathered by council officers shows where development is appropriate. This includes new homes, employment space and community facilities.

Councillor Nicholson said: “The local plan-making process is lengthy and I want to remind residents that there will be more opportunities to have their say in the months to come when we organise a further consultation across the district.”

Residents were able to share their views in person, online or in writing. The council said the next round of consultation will include early engagement with all town and parish councils and a focus on getting more young people involved.

Residents can join a local plan mailing at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/keep-me-posted. Visit www.planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk for more about the latest consultation.