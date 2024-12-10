Lewes District Green Party councillors have voiced their despair about ‘a broken planning system’ that they believe will get worse following announcements by the Labour government.

The Greens set up a petition against ‘sky high’ housing targets, saying there are not enough suitable places to build in many areas.

Their petition at actionnetwork.org comes after Housing Secretary Angela Rayner told the BBC that the government wants to overhaul planning rules to give local authority planning officers the power to ‘rubber stamp’ development proposals without permission from council committees.

Mrs Rayner’s announcement comes as controversial outline proposals by Trafalgar Group Ltd were approved for 400 new homes in Newhaven at the Harbour Heights development.

Lewes Green Party District Councillors at the Harbour Heights site in Newhaven

Lewes District Councillor and planning campaigner Emily O’Brien said: “Along with other Local Greens, I have been clear in opposing Harbour Heights Development. It is completely the wrong place to build.”

The proposals were approved by Lewes District’s Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, December 4. The plan is to develop land at Harbour Heights, which means demolishing and redeveloping the Quarry Road Industrial Estate, and building houses on greenfield land to its west.

The Trafalgar Group welcomed the decision, with a spokesperson saying: “We are delighted that this important allocated site has finally been approved.”

The Greens said the site had already been earmarked for development and ‘rubber stamped’ by the earlier Conservative Council in 2016. Emily O’Brien said: “Harbour Heights is already a tragedy but this week things got worse. We’d hoped the new Labour government would try to fix the planning mess, but this week’s showed they are even worse than the last lot, and would like to see many more Harbour Heights. We must oppose these changes and stop a tragedy becoming a disaster.”

The Greens said the planning system ‘mess’ means green fields and environmental protection are at risk. They said Harbour Heights the latest in ‘a string of unpopular green field developments’ in areas like Ringmer and said it shows ‘why planning committees need to have more power, not less’.

Lewes District Green Councillor Sue Morris added: “Our planning system is already broken, and I was horrified by this week’s announcement which means building even more new housing in places like this, ignoring what people and councils think. Even worse, on Sunday, the Government then announced they want to abolish planning committees altogether if a site is already in a local plan, meaning officials will get to rubber stamp huge developments in places like Newhaven, Ringmer, Wivelsfield and Newick – and we’ll lose even the limited say your local councillors have currently.

“If you want to help stop it, please write to your MP or sign the Lewes District Green Party petition to tell them to stop pushing these harmful building targets and give more power to local planning committees, not less.”

Responding to the Greens’ views, a Trafalgar Group spokesperson told the Sussex Express: “We see this as an opportunity for us to work with all in the community to deliver an exceptional and positive legacy for Newhaven and the wider area while delivering the vital family housing and quality business space that is so desperately needed.”