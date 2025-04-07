Lewes Lib Dems call for council to bring Tourist Information Centre back to former High Street location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Liberal Democrats are urging ‘the Green-led District Council’ to move the town’s Tourist Information Centre (TIC) back to its former location.

The Lib Dems said one of their surveys revealed that 95 percent of its 448 respondents want the TIC returned to 187 High Street.

They had previously expressed concerns on Facebook, saying in December 2024: “The future of the Tourist Information Office in Lewes is under question. Lewes District Council moved the Tourist Information Office from 187 High Street for essential works, but now is considering not moving it back. The local Lib Dems want to know your views on the plans.”

A February council update about 187 High Street confirmed the TIC had been temporarily moved to 6 High Street to allow building works at number 187. These works included shop front repairs, roof repairs and replacing guttering. In this update the council said it was undertaking a research project and working with consultants Blue Sail, in partnership with Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Lewes Town Council. Residents were invited to complete a survey by March 19 about the future provision of the centre.

Lewes Tourist Information Centre pictured in 2015 by Peter Cripps

Councilllor Paul Mellor, Lewes District Lib Dem Tourism spokesperson, said recently: “With the council offering a sweetened deal to Charleston for the use of a key building in Lewes, it seems bizarre that they can’t align this with a clear tourist offer. The council has tried to delay and deflect, but it is clear that Lewes residents want their Tourist Information Office back where it belongs. This reflects a culture of waste and pet projects the Green Party first implemented in Brighton and are trying to replicate here in Lewes District. There is no excuse for further delays – this dithering must stop.”

District Councillor Janet Baah (Lewes Bridge ward) said: “Local people tell me regularly they want to see the tourist office moved back to the high street. This situation is similar to the farmers market it town, where people regularly tell me they want to see it returned to the town centre. In both situations, there is an obvious and popular solution for people in town, and the council should listen to them.”

Lewes Lib Dems said they first raised the issue after launching their survey and said the District Council launched its own consultation in response, which incurred ‘unnecessary costs and delays’. They said the council has ‘still failed to provide clarity and take action’ and called the TIC ‘a vital hub for supporting local businesses, heritage sites, and events’.

A Lewes Lib Dems spokesperson said: “The decision to move it to a tucked away, weekday-only location has made it harder for visitors to access essential information. The move has been criticised at a time when the council is pitching to attract more tourists than ever, with the council attempting to offer a major new attraction in the form of Charleston at Southover House.”

Lewes Green Party has been approached for comment.