Lewes Lib Dems submit petition with more than 3,000 signatures against booking system for East Sussex tips

Lewes Liberal Democrats have formally submitted a petition opposing East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) proposed booking system for household waste recycling sites.

The petition, which is at www.leweslibdems.org.uk/tipbooking, has attracted 3,466 signatures from residents.

The Lib Dems said it ‘gained rapid support’ after being launched and said the petition highlights ‘widespread public concern’ that a booking system would create ‘unnecessary obstacles’ to waste disposal.

Lewes Town Councillor Kevin West said: “The overwhelming response to our petition makes it clear: people in East Sussex do not want a booking system for their local tips. More than 3,400 residents have spoken up against this plan, and it’s time for the County Council to listen. This scheme is unnecessary, so many residents have residents to us to say said they don’t encounter issues at the tip and a change is fixing a problem that doesn’t exist. Additionally, they are concerned that it may be inconvenient, and risks increasing fly-tipping across our communities.”

Lewes Household Waste Recycling Site. Photo: Google Street View

Lewes Lib Dems also said residents voiced concerns that a booking system would disproportionately affect those without internet access and disrupt the current walk-in system, which they said is efficient. The Liberal Democrats added that similar systems introduced elsewhere have proven unpopular and are urging East Sussex County Council to abandon the proposal.

When asked about the growing number of people signing the petition in January, ESCC said the proposals for a booking system are part of county council plans to address an expected £55 million funding gap in the 2025/26 budget.

An ESCC spokesperson said: “As well as saving the taxpayer as much as £50,000 a year, the move could also reduce queuing at busier sites, help prevent trade waste being taken to sites and stop people from outside the county using the facilities to which they do not contribute. We are aware of concerns about an increase in fly-tipping, but a 2023 report commissioned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) found no evidence of a rise in fly-tipping linked to the introduction of booking schemes, and councils who have implemented schemes have not experienced any increases.”

The council’s consultation webpage for the proposal said booking systems for household waste recycling site visits are already used successfully in Kent, West Sussex and Hampshire.