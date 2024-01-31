Lewes Local Plan: more consultation events for Seaford and Peacehaven as deadline extended
The council said officers from the Planning Policy Team are holding two extra sessions in Seaford and Peacehaven on Saturday, February 10.
A council spokesperson said: “Members of the team will be available to discuss the Plan, as well as answer any questions you may have.”
They added: “These events are open to anyone, there is no need to book, and they are not specific to the area they are taking place in. This means if you are not able to make it to your local in-person event, you are welcome to attend the other to discuss the plan in-full.”
People can also read documents and submit feedback at planningpolicyconsult.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDC_PO_2023.
The deadline for feedback has been extended to February 19.
The drop-in events are:
Saturday, February 10: Studio 3 – Downs Leisure Centre, Sutton Road, Seaford, 10.30am-12.30pm.
Saturday, February 10: Main hall – Community House, Greenwich Way, Peacehaven, 3.30pm-5.30pm.