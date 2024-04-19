Lewes MP Maria Caulfield donates £475 to animal charity after betting on Grand National 2024 winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MP visited Coral in Broad Street, Seaford, to place a £50 charity bet on the 2024 Grand National, with all winnings going to the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.

She chose the Ringmer-based charity, which rescues and rehomes animals, because it is close to her heart and she has a cat that she adopted from there.

She placed a 7-1 bet on ‘I Am Maximus’, which went on to win the Grand National on Saturday, April 13, at Aintree Racecourse, meaning that Raystede will get a £475 donation.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield recently won a bet that meant she could donate £475 to the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare

Maria Caulfield said: “The Grand National is one of those great sporting moments when the whole nation comes together. I was delighted to visit my local betting shop to meet the staff and customers, take up BGC's generous offer of a charity bet, and also discuss the incredibly important work they have been doing on safer gambling. I was very pleased to have picked a winning horse and I am so glad that the money is going to such a worthwhile cause as Raystede.”