Proposals to convert part of Lewes Old Racecourse into a tourism destination are set to go in front of park planners next week.

On Thursday (September 14), the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning committee is expected to consider proposals to open a heritage centre by converting what is known as both the County Stables and former Totaliser building.

According to planning papers, the building would be converted into a cafe, a trio of bunkhouses and an exhibition space displaying historical information about Lewes Old Racecourse.

The bunkhouses would each contain two bunk-beds (designed for a maximum of four people) as well as kitchens and bathrooms. The applicant says they are intended to act as short-stay tourist accommodation, targeted at walkers using the South Downs Way.

A Google Earth view of Lewes Old Racecourse

In a design and access statement submitted in the plans, a spokesman for the applicant said: “The application seeks to increase and diversify the employment on the former racecourse site and within the wider South Downs National Park, aligning with many key criteria in the South Downs Local Plan.

“The proposal also wholly encourages use of the national park and engagement with its heritage, which is seen to be of great benefit to the local area and community.”

Planning papers also highlight the unusual legal circumstances surrounding the application. In simple terms, a legal agreement restricts how the land can be used and the proposals would not fit within these restrictions.

Despite this, officers are recommending the scheme be approved, with a formal understanding that the park would not enforce the breach of restrictions in this case.

This potential arrangement has come in for criticism from objectors (including several residents of Lewes Old Racecourse), who argue it is not within the park’s gift to “under-enforce” such legal restrictions. They argue it would also set a “dangerous and worrying precedent” for similar arrangements elsewhere.

Planning officers, however, say the agreement, at least in this case, “no longer serves a useful purpose in planning terms.” They say this is because the scheme would both enable the appropriate re-use of an existing building and provide facilities for visitors, without causing harm.