Lewes Town Council ‘extremely disappointed’ by approval of plan to demolish bus station for homes

Lewes Town Council has expressed its disappointment at the news that the old bus station in Eastgate Street is set to be knocked down.

Plans to demolish the bus station and build 35 homes were given the green light on Thursday, September 12.

South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) said last week that members of its Planning Committee voted to approve The Generator Group’s proposal.

Many residents objected to the plans to demolish the bus station

A Lewes Town Council spokesperson told the Sussex Express on Monday, September 16: “Lewes Town Council is extremely disappointed that the South Downs National Park Authority’s Planning Committee has disregarded the voices of Lewes residents, who have campaigned so hard for a plan that benefits the town. Our planning committee objected to this plan for a number of reasons including that it does not fit the expectations that were stated by our residents in the Neighbourhood Plan.

“Every elected representative of this town has opposed this plan, which will set a devastating national precedent for dismissing public transport services within a national park. We are currently exploring what can be done, and although there is currently no agreed way forward, we will be discussing how we can support Lewes residents in their need for a safe bus interchange at our next meeting this week.”