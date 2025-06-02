Lewes welcomes ‘superb’ new pumptrack for skaters, cyclists and scooter riders

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that a new pumptrack for skaters, cyclists and scooter riders is proving popular following its recent opening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track, which is at Landport Recreation Ground in the town, was built by Clark & Kent Contractors.

This specialist team previously built the London 2012 Olympic BMX track and recently constructed the Newhaven Skatepark and Pumptrack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Johnny Denis, LDC Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “It’s fantastic that so many cyclists and scooter enthusiasts are embracing this superb new pumptrack; it’s a great new asset for Landport.”

Lewes District Councillors Nick Kortalla-Bird and Wendy Maples at the new Landport Recreation Ground pumptrack

The council explained that a pumptrack allows riders to race at speed by using their body weight to ‘pump’ themselves around it.

The Lewes track was opened in April, having been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, community infrastructure levy from the South Downs National Park, and Lewes District Council. The council also let local residents get involved in ‘a DIY style build’ at the skatepark.

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “As local ward councillors, Nick and I are thrilled to see this excellent development on Landport’s doorstep – but this is also a brilliant facility for the whole of Lewes. It’s been wonderful to see a real range of ages enjoying the pumptrack from tiny scooters to teen cyclists – even a few parents have been having a go!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDC said it has also made improvements to the skatepark and boosted its recreation grounds’ biodiversity with new 500 m2 of wildflower margin areas. The council said bird boxes and solitary bee hotels have bee added that create pollinator-friendly zones.