Lewes welcomes ‘superb’ new pumptrack for skaters, cyclists and scooter riders
The track, which is at Landport Recreation Ground in the town, was built by Clark & Kent Contractors.
This specialist team previously built the London 2012 Olympic BMX track and recently constructed the Newhaven Skatepark and Pumptrack.
Councillor Johnny Denis, LDC Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “It’s fantastic that so many cyclists and scooter enthusiasts are embracing this superb new pumptrack; it’s a great new asset for Landport.”
The council explained that a pumptrack allows riders to race at speed by using their body weight to ‘pump’ themselves around it.
The Lewes track was opened in April, having been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, community infrastructure levy from the South Downs National Park, and Lewes District Council. The council also let local residents get involved in ‘a DIY style build’ at the skatepark.
Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “As local ward councillors, Nick and I are thrilled to see this excellent development on Landport’s doorstep – but this is also a brilliant facility for the whole of Lewes. It’s been wonderful to see a real range of ages enjoying the pumptrack from tiny scooters to teen cyclists – even a few parents have been having a go!”
LDC said it has also made improvements to the skatepark and boosted its recreation grounds’ biodiversity with new 500 m2 of wildflower margin areas. The council said bird boxes and solitary bee hotels have bee added that create pollinator-friendly zones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.