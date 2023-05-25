Edit Account-Sign Out
Lib Dem and Green coalition officially takes up office at Wealden District Council after local election

Wealden District Council has held its first meeting since this month’s local elections.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 09:33 BST

Councillors met on Wednesday (May 24), confirming the formation of a Green and Liberal Democrat coalition with the election of James Partridge as the council’s new leader.

In naming his cabinet, Cllr Partridge (Lib Dem) confirmed that the Green Party’s Rachel Millward would serve as deputy leader. The two are expected to swap roles each year.

The two parties are to share seven cabinet portfolios (including leader). They include: Ian Tysh (Green), planning and environment; Paul Coleshill (Lib Dem), climate change, economy and wellbeing; Greg Collins (Green), finance and human resources; Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem), waste and customer services; and Kelvin Williams (Lib Dem), public health and asset management.

James Partridge and Rachel MillwardJames Partridge and Rachel Millward
James Partridge and Rachel Millward

Cllr Millward will be portfolio holder for housing and benefits, in addition to her role as deputy leader.

The meeting also saw the elections of the Green Party’s Christina Coleman as the council’s chairman and Liberal Democrat Gavin Blake-Coggins as vice-chairman.

