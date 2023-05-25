Wealden District Council has held its first meeting since this month’s local elections.

Councillors met on Wednesday (May 24), confirming the formation of a Green and Liberal Democrat coalition with the election of James Partridge as the council’s new leader.

In naming his cabinet, Cllr Partridge (Lib Dem) confirmed that the Green Party’s Rachel Millward would serve as deputy leader. The two are expected to swap roles each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two parties are to share seven cabinet portfolios (including leader). They include: Ian Tysh (Green), planning and environment; Paul Coleshill (Lib Dem), climate change, economy and wellbeing; Greg Collins (Green), finance and human resources; Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem), waste and customer services; and Kelvin Williams (Lib Dem), public health and asset management.

James Partridge and Rachel Millward

Cllr Millward will be portfolio holder for housing and benefits, in addition to her role as deputy leader.